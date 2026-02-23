Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers News: Opens scoring in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Cuypers scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Houston Dynamo.

Cuypers outfoxed the Houston defender in a one-on-one situation Saturday to fire off a shot at the near post and open the scoring in Chicago's 2-1 defeat. After being a question mark ahead of the fixture (undisclosed), the veteran forward matched a team-high with two shot attempts (one on goal) across a full 90 minute shift. Including Saturday's goal, Cuypers has scored 30 goals over 68 MLS appearances (68 starts) since the 2024 season.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
