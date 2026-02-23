Hugo Cuypers News: Opens scoring in defeat
Cuypers scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Houston Dynamo.
Cuypers outfoxed the Houston defender in a one-on-one situation Saturday to fire off a shot at the near post and open the scoring in Chicago's 2-1 defeat. After being a question mark ahead of the fixture (undisclosed), the veteran forward matched a team-high with two shot attempts (one on goal) across a full 90 minute shift. Including Saturday's goal, Cuypers has scored 30 goals over 68 MLS appearances (68 starts) since the 2024 season.
