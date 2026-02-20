Hugo Cuypers News: Option to play Saturday
Cuypers (undisclosed) is no longer injured ahead of the upcoming visit to Houston Dynamo, the MLS reported Friday.
Cuypers may now be the first choice to lead the front line over Chris Mueller after overcoming a minor knock. The striker stood out as his team's top scorer with 19 goals in the 2025 MLS season and will hope to remain a strong threat if the team generates sufficient chances for him going forward.
