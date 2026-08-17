Hugo Cuypers News: Scores, assists in win
Cuypers scored a goal off six shots (two on target), made an assist and created three chances during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.
Cuypers was a constant threat up front as he scored his team's third goal, assisted the fourth and was involved in many other dangerous play while he was on the pitch. These were the first appearances on the scoresheet for the forward after he joined Monterrey in the offseason and he'll try to prove he can be as impactful as he was during his two and a half years in MLS.
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