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Hugo Cuypers News: Scores in 10th consecutive fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Cuypers scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus CF Montreal.

Cuypers scored the team's second goal in the match which was his 13th in the league campaign. It was the 10th consecutive league fixture where the 29-year-old scored a goal for his team. Cuypers also made three clearances.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
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