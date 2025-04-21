Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers News: Scores in home defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Cuypers scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Cincinnati.

Cuypers was assisted by Jonathan Bamba in the 31st minute of the game to bring it back to 1-1. In the game, he took five shots, putting two on target. Five shots in one game is the most he has taken in a game this season. He also created two chances, which was the third game in a row that he has created two chances.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now