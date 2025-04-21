Hugo Cuypers News: Scores in home defeat

Cuypers scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Cincinnati.

Cuypers was assisted by Jonathan Bamba in the 31st minute of the game to bring it back to 1-1. In the game, he took five shots, putting two on target. Five shots in one game is the most he has taken in a game this season. He also created two chances, which was the third game in a row that he has created two chances.