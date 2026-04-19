Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers News: Scores twice in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Cuypers scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Cuypers fired a brilliant volley after controlling the ball well at the edge of the box in the 26th minute, and he doubled his tally through another notable finish in the 48th of the match. Having recovered from a head injury that forced him to miss two contests, the Belgian striker achieved his first brace of the year, and he has now found the net in all five games he's played in the MLS season. He should remain among the league's top forwards if he keeps up his current rate of a goal every 75 minutes.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
353 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 5, 2024