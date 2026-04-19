Hugo Cuypers News: Scores twice in draw

Cuypers scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Cuypers fired a brilliant volley after controlling the ball well at the edge of the box in the 26th minute, and he doubled his tally through another notable finish in the 48th of the match. Having recovered from a head injury that forced him to miss two contests, the Belgian striker achieved his first brace of the year, and he has now found the net in all five games he's played in the MLS season. He should remain among the league's top forwards if he keeps up his current rate of a goal every 75 minutes.