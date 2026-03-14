Hugo Cuypers News: Starting versus DC United

Cuypers (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against D.C. United.

Cuypers made a quick recovery from a physical issue that forced him to miss the previous game. Thus, the forward will lead the front line and should be his side's main offensive threat, with Chris Mueller, who took his place in the last match, now sidelined with a lower body injury. Cuypers scored a goal in each of two MLS starts of 2026 prior to this contest.