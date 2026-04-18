Hugo Cuypers News: Starts Saturday
Cuypers (head) is in the staring lineup for Saturday's clash against Cincinnati.
Cuypers will play again after missing the previous two contests due to his injury. Such situation should give the team a huge offensive boost while Jonathan Bamba (personal) and Chris Mueller (lower body) are out. Cuypers has been a consistent contributor this season, scoring a goal in each of his four matches played so far.
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