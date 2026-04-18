Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers News: Starts Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Cuypers (head) is in the staring lineup for Saturday's clash against Cincinnati.

Cuypers will play again after missing the previous two contests due to his injury. Such situation should give the team a huge offensive boost while Jonathan Bamba (personal) and Chris Mueller (lower body) are out. Cuypers has been a consistent contributor this season, scoring a goal in each of his four matches played so far.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Cuypers See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
352 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 5, 2024