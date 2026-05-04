Hugo Cuypers News: Third straight brace

Cuypers scored two goals to go with nine shots (five on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Cuypers extended his remarkable run of scoring in every one of his seven appearances with a third straight brace, though a stoppage time penalty miss denied him a hat trick. He was relentless throughout with nine shots, his highest since joining the club, bringing his total to 18 across his last three games.