Hugo Cuypers News: Third straight brace
Cuypers scored two goals to go with nine shots (five on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to FC Cincinnati.
Cuypers extended his remarkable run of scoring in every one of his seven appearances with a third straight brace, though a stoppage time penalty miss denied him a hat trick. He was relentless throughout with nine shots, his highest since joining the club, bringing his total to 18 across his last three games.
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