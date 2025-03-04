Hugo Duro Injury: Out for the time being
Duro missed Sunday's match against Osasuna due to a calf injury, which has been diagnosed as serious. The club announced he is out indefinitely.
Duro is set to undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation after suffering a calf injury ahead of Sunday's match against Osasuna. He has been a regular starter this season and will miss time, which opens the door for Umar Sadiq to take on a bigger role.
