Hugo Duro headshot

Hugo Duro Injury: Out for the time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Duro missed Sunday's match against Osasuna due to a calf injury, which has been diagnosed as serious. The club announced he is out indefinitely.

Duro is set to undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation after suffering a calf injury ahead of Sunday's match against Osasuna. He has been a regular starter this season and will miss time, which opens the door for Umar Sadiq to take on a bigger role.

Hugo Duro
Valencia
More Stats & News
