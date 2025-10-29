Duro recorded two goal contributions in Tuesday's Copa del Rey victory before suffering an ankle injury following a bad tackle from an opponent. The striker will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he can be available for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid. The forward has started six of his 10 appearances for Valencia this season, so a potential absence could impact the starting XI, with Lucas Beltran as the main option to replace him if he can shake off his minor foot injury.