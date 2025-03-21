Hugo Duro Injury: Training on his own

Duro (calf) has been training on his own but will accelerate his recovery process in an effort to be available against Mallorca on Sunday, March 30, according to David Torres of El Desmarque.

Duro has been working on his way over the last few days, but he's expected to return to full training next week. It's unclear whether that'll be enough to see him fit for the Mallorca match, but his progress in the coming days will decide whether he's fit enough to return before the end of the month. Having the striker back would be a huge boost for Valencia, as Duro has notched seven goals in 22 appearances in the current league campaign.