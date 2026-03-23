Hugo Duro News: Opens scoring in win
Duro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sevilla.
Duro's reaction header from a parried save by the Sevilla keeper opened the scoring Saturday as Valencia pranced to a 2-0 victory. The goal marked a triumphant return to the starting XI for the forward who had appeared as a substitute in each of Valencia's previous four fixtures. Duro has scored twice from just two shots (two on goal) across his last three appearances (two starts).
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Duro See More