Hugo Duro News: Opens scoring in win

Duro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Duro's reaction header from a parried save by the Sevilla keeper opened the scoring Saturday as Valencia pranced to a 2-0 victory. The goal marked a triumphant return to the starting XI for the forward who had appeared as a substitute in each of Valencia's previous four fixtures. Duro has scored twice from just two shots (two on goal) across his last three appearances (two starts).