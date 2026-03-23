Hugo Duro headshot

Hugo Duro News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Duro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Duro's reaction header from a parried save by the Sevilla keeper opened the scoring Saturday as Valencia pranced to a 2-0 victory. The goal marked a triumphant return to the starting XI for the forward who had appeared as a substitute in each of Valencia's previous four fixtures. Duro has scored twice from just two shots (two on goal) across his last three appearances (two starts).

Hugo Duro
Valencia
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