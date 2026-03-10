Hugo Duro News: Scores winner off bench
Duro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Deportivo Alaves.
Duro came off the bench for the third game running after losing his starting spot to Umar Sadiq, but made his cameo count by winning and converting a stoppage time penalty for his eighth goal of the campaign to complete Valencia's late comeback win.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Duro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Duro See More