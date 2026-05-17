Hugo Duro headshot

Hugo Duro News: Scores with lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Duro scored a goal with his lone shot while creating a chance during Sunday's 4-3 win over Real Sociedad.

Duro found the back of the net in the 22nd minute scoring Valencia's second goal. The goal was the first since March 21st for the forward as he's combined for three shots and two chances created over his last three starts.

Hugo Duro
Valencia
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