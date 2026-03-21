Hugo Ekitike Injury: Forced off injured

Ekitike (undisclosed) was forced off early during Saturday's clash against Brighton due to an injury, the club posted.

Ekitike took a bad challenge from James Milner early in Saturday's clash against the Seagulls and had to come off in the eighth minute after trying twice to stay in the game. The Frenchman will be evaluated over the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, but he is likely to miss international duty with France to give himself time to recover. Until he gets back up to full speed, Cody Gakpo is expected to step into a bigger role for the Reds.