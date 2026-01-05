Ekitike travelled with the team to face Fulham on Sunday but ultimately missed the clash due to a slight hamstring injury. The striker has been playing more than expected due to injuries in the frontline and was set to rotate because of delayed onset muscle soreness, according to coach Arne Slot. That said, the issue appears to be minor, as the club hopes to have him fit for Thursday's clash against Arsenal. If he were to miss additional time, Cody Gakpo would likely start as the striker again for the Reds.