Hugo Ekitike headshot

Hugo Ekitike Injury: Joins France for duty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 4:21am

Ekitike (thigh) was spotted arriving at Clairefontaine for international duty with France, according to L'Equipe.

Ekitike took a thigh knock in a challenge with James Milner during Saturday's loss to Brighton, but the striker appears to have come through it well after being seen arriving at Clairefontaine for France duty. He will likely be checked out by France's medical staff to make sure the thigh is fully fine, and the forward will be hoping that is the case since this break gives him a legit shot to showcase his upside. With the World Cup getting closer, Ekitike has a real opportunity to make his case for a starting role with France.

Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool
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