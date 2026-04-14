Hugo Ekitike Injury: Suffers suspected Achilles injury

Ekitike suffered a possible Achilles injury in the first half of Tuesday's UCL game against PSG.

Ekitike immediately went down Tuesday after lunging for the ball without any contact from the opponent, and unfortunately he reached for his Achilles. The hope is that he only tweaked a calf muscle, which would be the best-case scenario in this situation. For now, Ekitike will be out the next week of games with more info to follow likely after some scans. Alexander Isak got his first start Tuesday since returning from injury and will hope to get back his full fitness quickly.