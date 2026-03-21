Hugo Ekitike headshot

Hugo Ekitike Injury: Suffers thigh knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 7:30am

Ekitike was forced off early during Saturday's clash against Brighton due to a thigh knock, according to Santi Aouna from Foot Mercato.

Ekitike took a bad challenge from James Milner early in Saturday's clash against the Seagulls and had to come off in the eighth minute after trying twice to stay in the game. The Frenchman will be evaluated over the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, but he is likely to miss international duty with France to give himself time to recover if the knock is revealed significant. Until he gets back up to full speed, Cody Gakpo is expected to step into a bigger role for the Reds.

Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool
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