Hugo Ekitike headshot

Hugo Ekitike Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 1:15pm

Ekitike (Achilles) revealed he has undergone successful surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon as he continues a recovery process of several months.

Ekitike is expected to remain sidelined for the next nine months due to the injury he suffered during an April 14 Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. The striker will consequently miss the 2026 World Cup and part of the 2026/27 campaign for Liverpool. During his debut Premier League campaign, he scored 11 goals and four assists across 28 appearances, while adding three goals and one assist over 12 UCL matches. Alexander Isak may continue to lead the Reds' front line, and either Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola could fill in at the national team level.

Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool
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