Hugo Ekitike News: Assists Sunday

Ekitike assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Bochum.

Ekitike didn't find the back of the net during Sunday's clash but he was still involved, popping up with an assist. The striker has become the main man in the Frankfurt attack after the departure of Omar Marmoush, and he's taken that role on well. Ekitike has been brilliant and should continue to be the leading striker after the break.