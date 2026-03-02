Hugo Ekitike News: Brilliant in rout
Ekitike scored one goal and assisted twice from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 win against West Ham United.
Ekitike scored and added a pair of assists during Saturday's win, putting together a truly excellent showing. The striker was brilliant throughout the match and caused issues for the backline throughout the match. Ekitike has truly been one of the few bright spots in a hopelessly disappointing Liverpool campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Ekitike See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 283 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures5 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Captaincy Planner: Best Captain Picks for GW27–GW3111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Ekitike See More