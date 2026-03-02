Hugo Ekitike headshot

Hugo Ekitike News: Brilliant in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Ekitike scored one goal and assisted twice from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 win against West Ham United.

Ekitike scored and added a pair of assists during Saturday's win, putting together a truly excellent showing. The striker was brilliant throughout the match and caused issues for the backline throughout the match. Ekitike has truly been one of the few bright spots in a hopelessly disappointing Liverpool campaign.

Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool
