Hugo Ekitike News: Busy in win

Ekitike recorded five shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus VfB Stuttgart.

Ekitike was busy throughout Saturday's win, but failed to find the back of the net. The striker has been excellent of late, with major volume and the ability to break through Stuttgart's beleaguered backline. Ekitike will continue to lead the line for Frankfurt as they fight for a spot in the Champions League.