Hugo Ekitike News: Goal, assist in rout

Ekitike scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win over FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 30th minute.

Ekitike scored and assisted in a brilliant showing against Heidenheim. Form has been mixed, at best, for Frankfurt, but Ekitike continues to be one of the major bright spots in the team. Ekitike should continue to be the major starting piece leading the line for the back half of the season.