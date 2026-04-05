Hugo Ekitike headshot

Hugo Ekitike News: Goalless FA Cup outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Ekitike recorded two shots (one on target) in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Manchester City.

Ekitike failed to score for a second match in a row Saturday, although he only played eight minutes before coming off injured in his last outing, as both shots went to waste against City. The forward remains at 15 goals between FA Cup, league and UCL play this season with Liverpool, coming in 41 appearances.

Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool
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