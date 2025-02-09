Hugo Ekitike News: Nets in draw

Ekitike scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Ekitike continues to be a productive engine in the Frankfurt attack despite the departure of Omar Marmoush. Ekitike has shown the ability to link up with anyone alongside him and combined well consistently, while also showing a nice finishing touch. If the striker can keep this up he should be one of the top options in the back half of the Bundesliga.