Hugo Ekitike News: Nets in loss

Ekitike scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen.

Ekitike got back on the scoresheet Saturday, finding the back of the net during a one-sided loss against Leverkusen. The forward didn't get too many chances but he took his chances well and at many points was the only competent attacking option. Ekitike will hope to bounce back as Frankfurt head into some tough matches in all competitions.