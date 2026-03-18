Hugo Ekitike News: Scores Wednesday
Ekitike scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory versus Galatasaray.
Ekitike scored once during Wednesday's rout, as well as creating three chances and taking seven shots. The striker was constantly involved throughout the match and could have had a hat trick with slightly better finishing. Ekitike remains the brilliant lead to an inconsistent Liverpool attack.
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