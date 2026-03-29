Hugo Ekitike News: Takes larger role with France

Ekitike (thigh) has fully recovered from the thigh knock he picked up against Brighton before the break, starting and scoring in France's 2-1 win over Brazil before coming off the bench in Sunday's victory against Colombia, according to L'Equipe.

Ekitike looked like a real concern heading into the break after the thigh issue, but the 23-year-old answered every question in emphatic fashion on the international stage. Operating from the left flank, he looked right at home alongside Kylian Mbappe and is now firmly in the conversation as a potential World Cup starter for Les Bleus. Back at Liverpool, expect him to return fully fit and with serious momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. The forward has scored 15 goals and delivered six assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season for the Reds.