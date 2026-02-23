Hugo Ekitike News: Three shots in win
Ekitike generated three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest.
Ekitike took three shots during Sunday's win, but failed to really test the goalkeeper much throughout the match. It was competitive throughout, but for the most part Ekitike was held out of the match. He's still a dangerous attacking option whenever he starts, but the team around him has often struggled creatively.
