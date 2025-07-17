Hugo Gonzalez Injury: Picks up injury versus Santos

Gonzalez left the pitch due to injury in the 88th minute of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Santos.

Gonzalez was carted off after succumbing to some discomfort during the victory. It was his first match for Diablos following his move from Mazatlan in the transfer window. While the details and extent of the issue remain unknown, he's at risk of becoming ineligible for the next Liga MX match against Tigres, forcing manager Antonio Mohamed to turn to either Luis Manuel Garcia or Pau Lopez (finger).