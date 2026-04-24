Hugo Gonzalez News: Allows four in loss

Gonzalez made two saves and conceded four goals during Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Mazatlan.

Gonzalez returned between the posts as part of his season-long rotation with Luis Manuel Garcia and wasn't at fault for any of the goals he allowed but it's never good from a fantasy standpoint when a goalkeeper is beaten four times. Gonzalez was having a strong campaign, but struggled a little bit as of late, with just 10 saves against eight goals allowed over his last four starts.