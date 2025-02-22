Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Gonzalez

Hugo Gonzalez News: Allows three goals to Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Gonzalez had six saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat to Necaxa.

Gonzalez's six saves barely made up for a tough defeat as he conceded more than two goals for the first time since Nov. 1. His average numbers increased to 3.0 saves and 1.4 goals against per game in the current campaign. Up next is a difficult challenge Tuesday versus Monterrey, who scored 13 times over their previous seven matches.

Hugo Gonzalez
Mazatlán

