Hugo Gonzalez News: Allows three goals to Necaxa

Gonzalez had six saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat to Necaxa.

Gonzalez's six saves barely made up for a tough defeat as he conceded more than two goals for the first time since Nov. 1. His average numbers increased to 3.0 saves and 1.4 goals against per game in the current campaign. Up next is a difficult challenge Tuesday versus Monterrey, who scored 13 times over their previous seven matches.