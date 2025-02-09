Hugo Gonzalez News: Beaten once in loss to Pumas

Gonzalez had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Gonzalez's clean sheet slipped away in the final play of what turned out to be a poor outing. The keeper boosted his totals to 16 saves and seven goals conceded across six matches played this year. His next chance to get back on track will come in a home game against Santos Laguna, who have scored the fewest goals in the competition.