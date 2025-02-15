Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Gonzalez headshot

Hugo Gonzalez News: Concedes once against Santos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Gonzalez recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Santos.

Gonzalez did a decent job when tested but failed to stop a close-range shot after a set play in the first half of the draw. It was his third straight start without a clean sheet, while his totals increased to 18 saves and eight goals conceded in seven matches played this year. Up next is a difficult visit to Necaxa, who scored six goals over their last two games.

Hugo Gonzalez
Mazatlán

