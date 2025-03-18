Hugo Gonzalez News: Concedes once in defeat
Hugo Gonzalez recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Queretaro.
Gonzalez allowed just one goal for the third consecutive match as he made a pair of saves. The goalkeeper has been solid recently, allowing three goals over his last four matches while making a total of 13 saves. Next, he'll face off against Atlas, a team with 17 goals in 12 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now