Hugo Gonzalez News: Concedes one goal to San Luis

Gonzalez registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Atletico San Luis.

Gonzalez wasn't tested until the last minute, when he lost his clean sheet to a penalty kick, ending up with a weak performance during the draw. The goalkeeper is now averaging 2.9 saves and 0.7 goals allowed per game in the Clausura 2026 campaign. While he could have opportunities to bounce back in the remaining fixtures, he's not guaranteed to play as the rotations in Diablos' goal continue, with both him and Luis Manuel Garcia competing for the spot.