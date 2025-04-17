Hugo Gonzalez News: Concedes two in home defeat

Gonzalez had one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Club Tijuana.

Gonzalez endured a difficult shift as he allowed two goals in Wednesday's loss to Tijuana. He made only one save in the effort to keep his side in the match but was unable to prevent the defeat. He has now conceded seven goals across the last four appearances and will look to bounce back with a clean sheet against America on Saturday.