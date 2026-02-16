Hugo Gonzalez News: Keeps clean sheet Friday
Gonzalez recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Club Tijuana.
Gonzalez didn't have a lot of work throughout the game, but he responded every time he was needed to secure another strong fantasy performance. Gonzalez has three clean sheets in four Clausura starts so far.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Gonzalez
