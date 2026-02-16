Hugo Gonzalez headshot

Hugo Gonzalez News: Keeps clean sheet Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Gonzalez recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Club Tijuana.

Gonzalez didn't have a lot of work throughout the game, but he responded every time he was needed to secure another strong fantasy performance. Gonzalez has three clean sheets in four Clausura starts so far.

Hugo Gonzalez
Toluca
