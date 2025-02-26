Hugo Gonzalez News: Keeps clean sheet versus Rayados

Gonzalez recorded five saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Monterrey.

Gonzalez denied his former team a goal with various fantastic saves that helped secure the victory Tuesday. He went unbeaten for the second time in nine starts, while raising his average to 3.2 saves per contest over that period. After that great performance, he'll look to remain strong in a home fixture against Cruz Azul, who scored 13 goals over their previous nine matches.