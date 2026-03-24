Hugo Gonzalez News: Makes three saves against Tuzos

Gonzalez had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Pachuca.

Gonzalez stopped a few long-range attempts but perhaps could have done more in the opponents' goal during the draw. The veteran returned to action after staying on the bench for two straight games across all competitions as part of the rotation between him and Luis Manuel Garcia. While the changes in Toluca's goal are likely to continue, Gonzalez has underperformed lately and is somewhat unreliable if he plays only half of the games.