Hugo Gonzalez News: Makes two saves at San Luis

Gonzalez registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Atletico San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Gonzalez made a negative impact as he committed the penalty that led to the opponents' winning goal in Saturday's clash. He's in poor form after allowing seven goals over his last five appearances while making more than two saves in only one of those games. His next chance to get back on track will be a home meeting with Guadalajara, whose 15 goals scored currently rank 13th in the competition.