Hugo Gonzalez News: Makes two saves versus Atlas

Gonzalez recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 3-2 win over Atlas.

Gonzalez had a disappointing performance despite the victory as he conceded twice in the first half and produced less than his average of 3.1 saves per game. The keeper has stopped just two shots in three of his last four appearances while failing to earn a clean sheet over that span. His next test will be a visit to Atletico San Luis, who scored eight goals throughout their previous six home matches.