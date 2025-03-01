Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Gonzalez headshot

Hugo Gonzalez News: Makes two saves versus Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Gonzalez made two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Gonzalez was beaten by Mateusz Bogusz's unstoppable free kick in a quiet outing against the Cementeros. The goalkeeper has now made 16 saves and conceded six goals over his last five league matches. His next chance to impress will come in a challenging visit to Pachuca, who scored 13 times over their previous nine games.

Hugo Gonzalez
Mazatlán
