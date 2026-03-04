Hugo Gonzalez headshot

Hugo Gonzalez News: Saves five shots versus Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Gonzalez made five saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Pumas.

Gonzalez had nothing to do in the goals conceded as he faced a difficult test, but his contributions allowed his team to limit the opposition's threat during the victory. He returned to a starting spot after staying on the bench behind Luis Manuel Garcia over the previous two contests. While the rotation makes both goalkeepers unreliable for consistent output, Toluca should have decent clean sheet chances ahead of a series of relatively easy league matchups.

Hugo Gonzalez
Toluca
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Gonzalez
