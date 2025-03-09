Hugo Gonzalez News: Saves four shots at Pachuca

Gonzalez made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Gonzalez did a good job helping his team avoid defeat in this game. He has been heavily tested over the current campaign, with his 35 saves representing the second-highest total in the league. Up next is an away fixture against Queretaro, who scored in only one of their previous four matchups.