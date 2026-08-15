Hugo Larsson Injury: Held out as precaution
Larsson (undisclosed) is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's friendly against Brentford as a precaution, with Oscar Hojlund moving up in his place, according to the club.
Larsson made 25 Bundesliga appearances last season, contributing two goals and two assists, continuing his role as a consistent box to box presence for Eintracht Frankfurt. His absence here is a minor precaution to monitor, and his situation continues to draw attention given ongoing transfer speculation despite his decision to stay at the club last season.
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