Hugo Larsson Injury: Uncertain for Bundesliga opener

Larsson (muscular) remains limited to individual training but could return to team training Thursday ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Union Berlin, according to Bild.

Larsson missed the DFB-Pokal win over St. Tonis due to muscular discomfort and remained out of team training Tuesday. Frankfurt are hopeful the midfielder can rejoin the group Thursday, which would give him two sessions to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday's trip to Union Berlin. His availability remains uncertain, and Oscar Hojlund and Mario Gotze are among the options competing for a starting role in central midfield if Larsson is unable to recover in time.