Hugo Larsson News: Assists from midfield
Larsson assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus FC St. Pauli.
Larsson struggled with injuries and form in the middle section of the campaign, but picked it up with a nice assist during Sunday's draw. The midfielder has been a crucial part of the starting XI when he's fit and offers a different box-to-box threat than anyone else in the Frankfurt squad.
